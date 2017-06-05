Sarah Paulson Arrives on Set of 'American Horror Story' in WeHo

Sarah Paulson steps out of her trailer on set of the upcoming season of American Horror Story on Sunday (June 4) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 42-year-old actress chatted with a couple of crew members as she got ready for a busy day of filming the upcoming seventh season of the hit show.

The new season of American Horror Story will take place in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election.

Confirmed stars of season seven include Sarah, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Billie Lourd, Adiana Porter, Leslie Grossman, and Billy Eichner.