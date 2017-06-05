Top Stories
Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande &amp; Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 5:58 pm

See 34 Stills from Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy'

See 34 Stills from Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy'

Tom Cruise is starring in the reboot of The Mummy franchise and 34 stills from the upcoming movie, in theaters June 9, have been released.

The 54-year-old actor headlines a cast featuring Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and Sofia Boutella as The Mummy.

Here is the synopsis: Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

The new film will launch Universal Pictures’ new monster universe!

30+ pictures inside from the new movie…

Just Jared on Facebook
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 01
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 02
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 03
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 04
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 05
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 06
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 07
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 08
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 09
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 10
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 11
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 12
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 13
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 14
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 15
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 16
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 17
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 18
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 19
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 20
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 21
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 22
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 23
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 24
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 25
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 26
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 27
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 28
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 29
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 30
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 31
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 32
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 33
tom cruise the mummy movie stills 34

Photos: Chiabella James
Posted to: Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Movies, Russell Crowe, Sofia Boutella, The Mummy, Tom Cruise

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop