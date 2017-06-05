See 34 Stills from Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy'

Tom Cruise is starring in the reboot of The Mummy franchise and 34 stills from the upcoming movie, in theaters June 9, have been released.

The 54-year-old actor headlines a cast featuring Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and Sofia Boutella as The Mummy.

Here is the synopsis: Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

The new film will launch Universal Pictures’ new monster universe!

