Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

Selena Gomez really enjoyed the message behind the One Love Manchester benefit this weekend.

The 24-year-old “Bad Liar” songstress visited the SiriusXM studios on Monday morning (June 5) in New York City where she was asked about the concert – and she had nothing but lovely things to say about her ex Justin Bieber too.

“It was beautiful. Every one did such a beautiful job,” Selena said. “It was so gorgeous. I love how [Ariana Grande] ended it. I thought Justin did great. It was really beautiful.”

She added, “That’s what I hope everybody can take away…that we’re not going to live in fear. That we refuse to.”

Listen to Selena talk about it below: