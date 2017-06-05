Selena Gomez Was Asked About Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Selena Gomez is keeping it so chic in New York City today.

The 24-year-old entertainer was seen out doing promo appearances on Monday (June 5) and looked amazing!

While appearing on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, the host asked about Taylor Swift and her new beau Joe Alwyn, as well as Selena and her beau The Weeknd. “Both of you have some new things going on in your lives. You have some new people in your lives,” she was asked. “Have you gotten a chance to hang out together with your new people?”

“I hang out with my new person a lot,” Selena said with a laugh. “Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy. That’s all I care about…So, I’m super stoked, too. It’s been a good time.”