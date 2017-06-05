Seth Meyers Makes Trump & Fashion Jokes While Hosting CFDA Awards 2017

Seth Meyers walks the carpet with his wife Alexi Ashe at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

The 43-year-old Late Night host was the host of the event and he made some Trump family jokes while on stage.

“First Lady Melania Trump made headlines recently after she decided not to wear a head covering while visiting Saudi Arabia, which was especially shocking as her husband wears a head cover literally everywhere,” Seth said to a lot of laughs.

One joke he made that didn’t get any laughs was about “fashion designer Ivanka Trump,” who he joked has “clothes flying off the shelves at Nordstrom.”

Also in attendance at the event were Bee Shaffer, who works on Seth‘s show, with her fiance Francesco Carrozzini and mother, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Host @sethmeyers on Melania skipping the head scarf in Saudi Arabia: "Shocking, as her husband wears a head cover literally everywhere." pic.twitter.com/hfJUtn6fjE — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) June 6, 2017

FYI: Anna is wearing a Proenza Schouler dress.