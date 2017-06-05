'SpongeBob SquarePants' Musical Coming to Broadway!

SpongeBob SquarePants the musical is officially coming to Broadway!

“We could not be more thrilled to bring Nickelodeon’s iconic SpongeBob SquarePants to the theater in an original musical conceived specifically for Broadway. We are also incredibly honored to be in such a gorgeous house as The Palace, where audiences will be immersed in the fun and surprising world of Bikini Bottom,” president of the Nickelodeon Group, Cyma Zarghami, said in a statement (via BroadwayWorld). The show will begin previews on Monday, November 6th at the Palace Theater in NYC with an official opening on Monday, December 4th.

The cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks and Danny Skinner as Patrick. The show premiered in Chicago in 2016, and was critically praised. The show is directed by Tina Landau, with a book by Kyle Jarrow, orchestrations, arrangements & music supervision by Tom Kitt, and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.