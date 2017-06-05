Top Stories
Mon, 05 June 2017 at 1:00 pm

'The Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Visits 'Ellen Show' for Group Date!

'The Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Visits 'Ellen Show' for Group Date!

The episode where Rachel Lindsay and her The Bachelorette contestants visit The Ellen Show airs tonight on ABC!

The Ellen Show episode was taped back in March and we have the interviews below for you to check out! The contestants who went with Rachel included Fred, Alex, Johnathan, Bryan, Will, and Peter.

For the group date on The Ellen Show, the men got shirtless and ran around the audience collecting money. Will and Alex collected the most money, and moved on to play “Make it Rain” with Ellen and Rachel.

Tune into The Bachelroette tonight and check out The Ellen Show interviews below…

Click inside to watch more of Rachel’s group date…

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Ramy Brook dress.
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Ellen DeGeneres, Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette

