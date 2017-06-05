Top Stories
Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande &amp; Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 4:16 pm

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Give a Peek Inside Their Vacation Home

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Give a Peek Inside Their Vacation Home

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are giving fans a look inside their vacation home in the Bahamas for a feature in Architectural Digest‘s new issue.

The couple bought the island, which they call L’ile d’Anges, in 2003, but they didn’t actually move into their home there until 2012.

“We set out to build a house. We had no idea we had to build everything else,” Faith told the mag. “We basically had to build a little town.”

“You’ve got to have staff houses,” Tim said, referring to space for both the construction workers and current caretakers to reside. “You’ve got to have infrastructure… Water. Electricity. You don’t quite put all that together at first.”

For more from the couple, visit ArchitecturalDigest.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
tim mcgraw faith hill show off their home in the bahamas 01
tim mcgraw faith hill show off their home in the bahamas 02
tim mcgraw faith hill show off their home in the bahamas 03

Photos: William Abranowicz
Posted to: Faith Hill, Magazine, Tim McGraw

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop