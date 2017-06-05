Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Give a Peek Inside Their Vacation Home

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are giving fans a look inside their vacation home in the Bahamas for a feature in Architectural Digest‘s new issue.

The couple bought the island, which they call L’ile d’Anges, in 2003, but they didn’t actually move into their home there until 2012.

“We set out to build a house. We had no idea we had to build everything else,” Faith told the mag. “We basically had to build a little town.”

“You’ve got to have staff houses,” Tim said, referring to space for both the construction workers and current caretakers to reside. “You’ve got to have infrastructure… Water. Electricity. You don’t quite put all that together at first.”

