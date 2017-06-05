Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Tom Holland Visits Sick Kids at Children's Hospital Los Angeles Dressed as Spider-Man - Watch Now

Tom Holland paid a visit to visit some sick kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles while dressed as Spider-Man!

The 21-year-old actor is starring in next month’s Marvel film Spider-Man: Homecoming as the webslinger, and brought some joy to some children who are in the middle of hospital stays.

At one point, Tom showed off his aerobatic skills by doing a flip in a hallway to cheer one of the children up!

Last year, Tom visited a children’s hospital in Atlanta, Georgia dressed as his superhero.

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7 in theaters.

