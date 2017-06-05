Usher Explains Why He Missed One Love Manchester Concert

Usher was on the lineup of performers for the One Love Manchester benefit concert, but he wasn’t in attendance and now he’s explaining his absence.

“So happy to see that last night’s concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails. I would have loved to be there but it was my son’s first day at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes,” the 38-year-old entertainer wrote on his Instagram account.

“This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father. Stay strong UK,” he added.

The concert was a huge success and raised millions of dollars for the victims of the Manchester attack and their families. Make sure to check out our full coverage of the event!