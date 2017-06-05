VS Angels Adriana Lima, Elsa Hosk, & Sara Sampaio Stun at CFDA Fashion Awards 2017!

Adriana Lima, Elsa Hosk, and Sara Sampaio stun on the carpet at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

The ladies are all current Victoria’s Secret angels and they were joined at the event by fellow models Coco Rocha, Constance Jablonski, and Jac Jagaciak.

FYI: Adriana is wearing Urban Zen. Elsa is wearing an Alberta Feretti dress. Sara is wearing a J. Mendel gown and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Jac is wearing a Kobi Halperin dress. Constance is wearing a Tory Burch gown, earrings, and clutch.

20+ pictures inside of the models on the red carpet…