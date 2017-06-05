Top Stories
Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber For 'One Love Manchester' Performances

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 8:25 pm

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know who Rachel sent home on tonight’s The Bachelorette!

The Bachelorette rose ceremony just happened on the Monday (June 5) episode of the show and Rachel Lindsay sent a few more men home.

The episode started out on a dramatic note when DeMario showed up and tried to plead with Rachel after his ex showed up last week.

After letting the three men go – two of them erupted into a huge argument outside. Yikes! The noisy argument happened outside of the mansion after being let go.

Later on in the episode, Rachel is going to take a few of the men to The Ellen Show for some group date fun.

Click through the slideshow below to find out who was sent home on The Bachelorette…
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop