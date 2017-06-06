Alex Roe Sings in ‘Forever My Girl’ Teaser Trailer (Exclusive Video)

Did you know Alex Roe has a great singing voice?! He's about to show it off on the big screen in the upcoming movie Forever My Girl and JustJared.com is exclusively debuting the teaser trailer!

The hunky 26-year-old actor, best known for his work in The 5th Wave and Rings, stars alongside La La Land's Jessica Rothe in the upcoming movie, in theaters October 27.

The film tells the story of country music super-star Liam Page (Roe) who left his bride, Josie (Rothe), at the altar choosing fame and fortune instead. However, Liam never got over Josie, nor did he ever forget his Southern roots in the small community where he was born and raised.

Alex performs the songs "Don't Water Down My Whiskey" and "Enough" by Brett Boyett and Jackson Odell in the trailer!