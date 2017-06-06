Alex Roe Sings in ‘Forever My Girl’ Teaser Trailer (Exclusive Video)

Alex Roe Sings in ‘Forever My Girl’ Teaser Trailer (Exclusive Video)
video

Did you know Alex Roe has a great singing voice?! He's about to show it off on the big screen in the upcoming movie Forever My Girl and JustJared.com is exclusively debuting the teaser trailer!

The hunky 26-year-old actor, best known for his work in The 5th Wave and Rings, stars alongside La La Land's Jessica Rothe in the upcoming movie, in theaters October 27.

The film tells the story of country music super-star Liam Page (Roe) who left his bride, Josie (Rothe), at the altar choosing fame and fortune instead. However, Liam never got over Josie, nor did he ever forget his Southern roots in the small community where he was born and raised.

Alex performs the songs "Don't Water Down My Whiskey" and "Enough" by Brett Boyett and Jackson Odell in the trailer!

Sponsored Links by ZergNet

Top Stories

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Pharrell Williams helped grant the wish of a young fan with cancer - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is talking about ex Justin Bieber - Just Jared Jr
  • There's more details about the Game of Thrones spin-off - Wetpaint
  • 13 Reasons Why won't be holding back for season two - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mariah Carey doesn't have two boyfriends! - Gossip Cop
Sponsored Links by ZergNet
Just Jared Jr
  1. Peyton List Kicks Off Summer in Cute Denim Dress
    Peyton List Kicks Off Summer in Cute Denim Dress
    Peyton List continues to give us major inspiration in the fashion department. The 19-year-old...
  2. Fifth Harmony is Loving the Normani Kordei-Inspired 'Down' Challenge
    Fifth Harmony is Loving the Normani Kordei-Inspired 'Down'...
    When Fifth Harmony performed on Good Morning America last week (watch here), very few people...
  3. Yara Shahidi's Style is Tied To Her Mood
    Yara Shahidi's Style is Tied To Her Mood
    Yara Shahidi has amazing style, that’s no question. The 17-year-old Black-ish star recently...
Read more on Just Jared Jr! »