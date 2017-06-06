Anna Camp & Hubby Skylar Astin Couple Up At 'The Hero' Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Anna Camp and Skylar Astin make the cutest couple as they hit the red carpet at The Orchard’s premiere of The Hero held at the Egyptian Theatre on Monday (June 5) in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old actress and the 29-year-old actor was joined at the event by the stars of the film Sam Elliott and Nick Offerman, as well as director Brett Haley.

Nick‘s wife Megan Mullally, AJ Michalka and Anne Archer also stepped out to show their support for the flick.

The Hero, which also stars Laura Prepon and Krysten Ritter, follows the story of an ailing movie star (Elliott) who comes to terms with his past and mortality – Watch trailer below!



‘The Hero’ Official Trailer

FYI: Anna is wearing an alice + olivia dress.