Ariana Grande Reportedly Got a Tattoo Dedicated to Manchester!

Ariana Grande just got a permanent tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing.

Over the weekend, the 23-year-old superstar reportedly got a tattoo of a bee, a symbol for the city of Manchester.

Ariana and crew members from the Dangerous Woman tour met up with local tattoo artists backstage during her benefit concert on Sunday (June 4).

In addition to Ariana, people across England are also getting bee tattoos and local artists are pledging to donate proceeds from to the victims and their families.

While we haven’t seen Ariana‘s new ink just yet, we’re sure it’s beautiful!