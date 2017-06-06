Top Stories
Aziz Ansari Says His Mom 'Doesn't Even Like' Acting On 'Master Of None'!

Aziz Ansari Says His Mom 'Doesn't Even Like' Acting On 'Master Of None'!

Aziz Ansari is opening up about his real-life parents – Fatima and Shoukath – starring as his parents in his hit Netflix show Master Of None.

“My dad is a practicing gastroenterologist; my mom works at the office. When they come to do the series, they’re using their vacation time to help me,” the 34-year-old actor recently told NPR. “My mom doesn’t even like acting on the show. She’s really just doing it because she loves me very much.”

“She hates acting,” Aziz added. “Before the second season, when we announced the second season, she’s like, “OK, this season the mom character’s on vacation or she’s just gone.” And I was like, “She can’t be on vacation the whole time.” She’s like, “No, maybe she’s at a wedding sometimes.” She just didn’t want to be a part of it. She did it because she loves me and my brother is also heavily involved with the show. It’s a really special thing that we get to do this together.”

“And after the [first] season aired, my dad came to New York and we went on Stephen Colbert‘s show together,” Aziz concluded. “And we went out to dinner afterwards, and he was telling me… ‘The reason I’m acting in the show and doing all of this is just to spend more time with you and to see you’.”

Pictured: Aziz joining his co-stars Lena Waithe, Angela Bassett, producer Alan Yang, director Melina Matsoukas, and moderator Adam Scott at their For Your Consideration event for Master of None held at the Saban Media Center on Monday (June 5) in North Hollywood, Calif.

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Scott, Angela Bassett, Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe

