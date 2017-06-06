Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

George & Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 2:27 pm

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

The season four cast of Bachelor in Paradise has just been revealed, and there should be lots of drama in store!

Notable, Corinne Olympios and Taylor Nolan are both part of the cast. Corinne and Taylor were both featured on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, and you may remember that they butted heads quite a bit. During the After the Rose special, their drama took center stage.

Another notable add is DeMario Jackson, who was just eliminated from Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette after his ex girlfriend showed up while filming.

The season will debut on August 8.

Click through the slideshow to find out the full cast of Bachelor in Paradise season four…
