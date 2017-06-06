Bobby Moynihan Reveals He's Expecting Baby Girl with 'Wonder Woman' Themed Post!

Bobby Moynihan officially revealed that his wife Brynn O’Malley is pregnant and expecting a daughter in a very cute Wonder Woman-themed Instagram post.

The 40-year-old former SNL star posted a photo of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman on Instagram.

“Hi @PattyJenks. Big fan. Quick question. How soon do you think is appropriate to show my daughter @WonderWomanFilm ? She’s due in July. Thanks for making it easier to be a Dad. What an amazing, beautiful movie. Thanks to you and @gal_gadot,” he captioned the photo.

Bobby left SNL this year and his CBS comedy Me, Myself, and I was picked up!

Congrats to the happy couple!