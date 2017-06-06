Tue, 06 June 2017 at 7:00 am
Caitlyn Jenner Has An Adorable New Puppy - Meet Bertha!
Caitlyn Jenner is expanding her family!
The 67-year-old reality star was spotted with a brand new puppy while at a park on Monday (June 5) in Malibu, Calif.
Caitlyn carried the small dog, who was wearing a sweet patterned bandanna.
Later that day, Cait took to her Instagram to introduce the adorable pup to the world.
“A new member of my family – Bertha, two months old,” Caitlyn captioned the photo.
Check out her super sweet picture with her new dog below…
Photos: SplashNewsOnline Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner
