Tue, 06 June 2017 at 7:00 am

Caitlyn Jenner Has An Adorable New Puppy - Meet Bertha!

Caitlyn Jenner is expanding her family!

The 67-year-old reality star was spotted with a brand new puppy while at a park on Monday (June 5) in Malibu, Calif.

Caitlyn carried the small dog, who was wearing a sweet patterned bandanna.

Later that day, Cait took to her Instagram to introduce the adorable pup to the world.

“A new member of my family – Bertha, two months old,” Caitlyn captioned the photo.

Check out her super sweet picture with her new dog below…

