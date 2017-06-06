Chris Martin Brings Young Fan On Stage to Play 'Everglow' at Coldplay Concert (Video)

Chris Martin is currently touring around Europe with his band Coldplay and he brought a young fan on stage to play the piano on “Everglow” during the latest show!

The young man was right near the stage and holding up a sign asking to play the song with Chris, so the entertainer agreed to let him accompany him on the keys.

While the fan walked to the stage, Chris dedicated the song to the world, specifically those in London and Paris amid the recent attacks there.

Watch the touching video below!