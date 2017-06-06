Top Stories
George & Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 11:15 am

Chris Martin Thanks Noel Gallagher After He Missed Manchester Benefit

Chris Martin Thanks Noel Gallagher After He Missed Manchester Benefit

Only one member of Oasis – Liam Gallagher – showed up to the One Love Manchester benefit show while Noel Gallagher missed singing with Chris Martin at the show this weekend.

Liam slammed his brother Noel for missing the show, but Chris has different feelings.

“Thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don’t look back in anger and live forever on sunday,” Chris tweeted via the Coldplay earlier this morning. “Everyone knew in advance you couldn’t be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit and for lending us those incredible songs.”

