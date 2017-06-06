Ciara Reveals Current Weight Five Weeks After Giving Birth

Ciara is hard at work dropping the weight she gained during her pregnancy and she has revealed her current weight, along with the news that she has already lost 20 pounds.

The 31-year-old singer welcomed her daughter Sienna into the world on April 28 and she told her fans in an Instagram post that she gained 60 pounds during her pregnancy.

“I said I wasn’t going to gain 60lbs carrying Sienna, and… I did exactly that!! 😌,” Ciara captioned a picture of her on the scale, weighing in at 178.6 pounds.

“4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10lbs. I was 183 yesterday. #BounceBack #LevelUp,” she added.