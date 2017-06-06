Top Stories
George & Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 12:17 pm

Cobie Smulders Gets Support From Hubby Taran Killam At Theatre World Awards 2017!

Cobie Smulders strikes a pose on the red carpet alongside her hubby Taran Killam while attending the 2017 Theatre World Awards held at The Imperial Theatre on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

The happy couple were joined by Glenn Close at the event, which honors Outstanding Broadway and Off-Broadway Debut Performances.

Cobie scored an award for her debut Broadway performance in Present Laughter.

“Mama is bringing home a new friend tonight. Had an absolutely wonderful inspiring evening at the Theatre World Awards,” Cobie shared on her Instagram account after the event. “I feel so ridiculously lucky to count myself among this group.”


FYI: Cobie is wearing a Zac Posen gown.
