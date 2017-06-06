Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer! (Video)

Mandy Harvey has one of the most incredible stories we’ve ever heard on America’s Got Talent and her amazing audition totally deserved that golden buzzer!

The 29-year-old singer lost hearing in both of her ears when she was 18 due to a degenerative ear disease while she was a freshman in college and pursuing music.

Mandy had to leave the music program and teach herself how to sing again using muscle memorization and feeling the vibration of the music with her feet. She performed a beautiful original song that she wrote called “Try” and brought the audience to tears.

Judge Simon Cowell used his golden buzzer to send Mandy straight to the live shows and he called the audition “one of the most amazing things I have ever seen and heard.”