Tue, 06 June 2017 at 10:45 pm

Eva Mendes is Hard at Work on Her New Fashion Collection

Eva Mendes is Hard at Work on Her New Fashion Collection

Eva Mendes checks her phone as she steps out on Tuesday afternoon (June 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old actress looked pretty in a striped blouse and jeans as she spent her afternoon running errands around town.

Later that day, Eva took to Instagram to share a pic of herself on the phone while working on her latest fashion collection with New York & Company.

“Werk in progress. Werking from home werking on new styles today for upcoming collection,” Eva captioned the below pic.

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on

