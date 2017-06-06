George & Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal, have welcomed twins – a boy and a girl, his rep told Just Jared!

The couple chose the names Ella and Alexander for their newborn babies.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,”George‘s rep told JJ in a statement about the 56-year-old actor and 39-year-old lawyer.

George‘s rep then continued, jokingly, “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!