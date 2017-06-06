George Clooney Gushing About Amal Clooney Will Make You Melt!

Before George and Amal Clooney welcomed their twins, he was busy praising his wife during an acceptance speech at the 2017 Cesar Awards.

The 56-year-old actor received a special award at the ceremony earlier in the year, and gushed about his pregnant wife.

“To my wife Amal, there isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not proud to be your husband. And I am excited about the years to come, and particularly the months to come. I love you very much,” George said during his acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, in the past couple of months, George has been preparing to become a father to his twins, Ella and Alexander, who arrived hours ago.

“I didn’t know that we’d have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then [a pregnancy] seemed like the next step,” George said earlier this year. “I played a pediatrician on ER. So I know how to work on extra children… If there’s any accidents I’m there. I’m the guy.”