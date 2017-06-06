Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

George & Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 2:33 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Admits That She Doesn't Know What Goop Talks About (Sometimes) - Watch Here!

Gwyneth Paltrow Admits That She Doesn't Know What Goop Talks About (Sometimes) - Watch Here!

Gwyneth Paltrow made an appearance on last night’s (June 5) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and admitted that she’s sometimes baffled by the unconventional products and practices her Goop lifestyle brand promotes.

When Jimmy Kimmel asked Gwynth about “earthing” during the interview, the 44-year-old Goop founder tried her best to explain – but ultimately, she revealed she wasn’t really sure either.

Gwyneth Paltrow

“One of the things we like to do on Goop is find what the alternative world says about feeling good in the modern-day world,” Gwynth told Jimmy. “So, earthing — I don’t actually know that much about earthing. It came out of me not knowing anything about earthing, but hearing about it. They say that we lost touch with sort of being barefoot in the earth, and there’s some sort of electromagnetic thing that we’re missing. It’s good to take your shoes off in the grass.”

Finally, Gwynth concludes with a laugh: “I don’t know what the f*** we talk about!”


FYI: Gwyneth is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes.

Gwyneth Paltrow's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
