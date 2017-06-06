Top Stories
2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Gwyneth Paltrow Puts Amazing Abs on Display for 'Australian Women's Health'!

Gwyneth Paltrow is showing off her amazing abs on the cover of Australian Women’s Health‘s latest issue.

Here’s what the 44-year-old actress had to share with Australian Women’s Health:

On exercising daily: “I like feeling good, and I know I feel my best when I exercise…But, it depends on the day — I definitely don’t always feel like doing it. I’ve made it a habit, just like brushing your teeth. That’s how you have to look at it.”

On Goop criticism: “When you’re at the forefront of something that’s new, people can get really reactive: ‘This is crazy! Why are you doing this?’ Then, five years later, everyone’s fine with it. Also, when someone doesn’t like something you do, or doesn’t share your interest in something, that doesn’t have anything to do with you.”

On escaping other people’s criticism: “It’s a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people’s perceptions of you. It’s part of wellness, working at that. I’ve gotten to a point where I like myself. I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide.”

Credit: Australian Women’s Health
