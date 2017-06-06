Haim Looks Tres Chic at the CFDA Awards 2017 - See the Pics!

Haim busted out the stripes at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The pop rock band and sisters – Danielle, 28, Este, 31, and Alana Haim, 25 – coordinated their outfits at the event held at Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

The trio all wore stripes and boots. Alana added some polka dots to her ensemble, and Danielle went braless under her sheer top. Head to our gallery to see all the pics!

They were joined by Suki Waterhouse, Laura Harrier, and Pom Klementieff, who posed for a pic with designer Joseph Altuzarra.

Haim‘s 11-track sophomore album, Something to Tell You, will be available on July 7. Watch their recent performance of their hit “Want You Back” on Saturday Night Live.

FYI: Haim are wearing Diane von Furstenberg. Laura is wearing Rosie Assoulin. Pom is wearing Altuzarra with Irene Neuwirth jewelry.