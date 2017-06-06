Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Legs at Book Signing in NYC

Heidi Klum has legs for days as she arrives at her Heidi Klum by Rankin photography book signing on Tuesday night (June 6) at Bookmarc in New York City.

The 44-year-old model and TV personality was joined at the book signing by the photographer Rankin along with close pal and designer Zac Posen.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

Earlier that day, Heidi and Tim Gunn braved the rainy weather as they began filming season 16 of their hit show Project Runway.



Heidi even took to Instagram to share a cute Bommerang of she and Tim arriving for day of filming.

Project Runway Season 16 here we go 😛 #projectrunway #timgunn A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

10+ pictures of Heidi Klum in NYC inside…