Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Legs at Book Signing in NYC
Heidi Klum has legs for days as she arrives at her Heidi Klum by Rankin photography book signing on Tuesday night (June 6) at Bookmarc in New York City.
The 44-year-old model and TV personality was joined at the book signing by the photographer Rankin along with close pal and designer Zac Posen.
Earlier that day, Heidi and Tim Gunn braved the rainy weather as they began filming season 16 of their hit show Project Runway.
Heidi even took to Instagram to share a cute Bommerang of she and Tim arriving for day of filming.
