Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

George & Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 9:50 pm

Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Legs at Book Signing in NYC

Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Legs at Book Signing in NYC

Heidi Klum has legs for days as she arrives at her Heidi Klum by Rankin photography book signing on Tuesday night (June 6) at Bookmarc in New York City.

The 44-year-old model and TV personality was joined at the book signing by the photographer Rankin along with close pal and designer Zac Posen.

Earlier that day, Heidi and Tim Gunn braved the rainy weather as they began filming season 16 of their hit show Project Runway.

Heidi even took to Instagram to share a cute Bommerang of she and Tim arriving for day of filming.

Project Runway Season 16 here we go 😛 #projectrunway #timgunn

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

