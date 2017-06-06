Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Have a Night of Laughter

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness had a fun date night full of laughter!

The couple stepped out at the National Night Of Laughter And Song event on Monday (June 5) at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee were also joined at the event by Kesha, Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno and Katie Couric.

The special evening helped to benefit the David Lynch Foundation.

The organization works to heal traumatic stress and transform the lives of at-risk populations, both youth and adult.