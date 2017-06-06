Top Stories
2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 1:50 am

Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Have a Night of Laughter

Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Have a Night of Laughter

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness had a fun date night full of laughter!

The couple stepped out at the National Night Of Laughter And Song event on Monday (June 5) at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee were also joined at the event by Kesha, Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno and Katie Couric.

The special evening helped to benefit the David Lynch Foundation.

The organization works to heal traumatic stress and transform the lives of at-risk populations, both youth and adult.
Just Jared on Facebook
hugh jackman deborra lee furness night of laughter 01
hugh jackman deborra lee furness night of laughter 02
hugh jackman deborra lee furness night of laughter 03
hugh jackman deborra lee furness night of laughter 04
hugh jackman deborra lee furness night of laughter 05
hugh jackman deborra lee furness night of laughter 06
hugh jackman deborra lee furness night of laughter 07
hugh jackman deborra lee furness night of laughter 08
hugh jackman deborra lee furness night of laughter 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Deborra Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman, Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, Katie Couric, Kesha

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop