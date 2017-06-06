Top Stories
Iggy Azalea Hits the Waves in Cute Bikini During Mexican Vacay

Iggy Azalea Hits the Waves in Cute Bikini During Mexican Vacay

Iggy Azalea is enjoying some downtime in Mexico after attending the MTV MIAW Awards!

The 26-year-old rapper was spotted having some fun in the sun on a private yacht on Monday (June 5) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexcio.

Iggy rocked a super cute purple, high waisted bikini to hit the water for some paddle boarding.

She later joined a male friend for some jet skiing!

Iggy has been keeping busy promoting her new single “Switch,” which features Brazilian singer Anitta.

While attending the Mexican MTV awards ceremony, Iggy and Anitta even took to the stage for an epic performance!
