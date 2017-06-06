Jennifer Garner & More Celebs Support Reese Witherspoon at Her Fashion Launch!

Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon are the cutest pair of friends at the launch of the new Net-a-Porter x Draper James capsule collection on Tuesday (June 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress launched the collection with a bunch of her celeb pals by her side, including Chelsea Handler, Molly Sims, Camila Alves, Ali Larter, Rachel Zoe, and Louise Roe.

“No better way to celebrate the @DraperJames X @Netaporter collaboration than with my nearest and dearest!! ðŸ’‹ðŸ¥‚ðŸ’™,” Reese wrote on her Instagram account.

Also in attendance at the event was Reese‘s lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe!

