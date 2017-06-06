Top Stories
Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

George &amp; Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

George & Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 7:29 pm

Jennifer Hudson & Dua Lipa Win at Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Adam Lambert Presents!

Jennifer Hudson & Dua Lipa Win at Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Adam Lambert Presents!

Jennifer Hudson and Dua Lipa look glam on the red carpet at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Berkeley Square Gardens on Tuesday (June 6) in London, England.

Both of the ladies were honored at the event – Jennifer with the Trailblazer award and Dua with the Breakthrough Artist award.

Adam Lambert was at the event to present on stage!

Other stars in attendance included Editor’s Choice award winner Winnie Harlow, Entrepreneur of the Year winner Jourdan Dunn, presenters Tom Daley and Olly Murs, Steve Aoki, Jessie Ware, and Dougie Poynter.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 01
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 02
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 03
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 04
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 05
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 06
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 07
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 08
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 09
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 10
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 11
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 12
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 13
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 14
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 15
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 16
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 17
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 18
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 19
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 20
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 21
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 22
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 23
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 24
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 25
jennifer hudson dua lipa adam lambert glamour awards 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Lambert, Dougie Poynter, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Hudson, Jessie Ware, Jourdan Dunn, Madison Beer, Olly Murs, Steve Aoki, Tom Daley, Winnie Harlow

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Pharrell Williams helped grant the wish of a young fan with cancer - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is talking about ex Justin Bieber - Just Jared Jr
  • There's more details about the Game of Thrones spin-off - Wetpaint
  • 13 Reasons Why won't be holding back for season two - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mariah Carey doesn't have two boyfriends! - Gossip Cop