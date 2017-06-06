Jennifer Hudson & Dua Lipa Win at Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Adam Lambert Presents!

Jennifer Hudson and Dua Lipa look glam on the red carpet at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Berkeley Square Gardens on Tuesday (June 6) in London, England.

Both of the ladies were honored at the event – Jennifer with the Trailblazer award and Dua with the Breakthrough Artist award.

Adam Lambert was at the event to present on stage!

Other stars in attendance included Editor’s Choice award winner Winnie Harlow, Entrepreneur of the Year winner Jourdan Dunn, presenters Tom Daley and Olly Murs, Steve Aoki, Jessie Ware, and Dougie Poynter.