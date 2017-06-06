Top Stories
Tue, 06 June 2017 at 2:34 am

Jennifer Morrison & Matthew Perry Celebrate 'The End of Longing' Opening

Jennifer Morrison & Matthew Perry Celebrate 'The End of Longing' Opening

Jennifer Morrison and Matthew Perry are celebrating the opening night of The End of Longing!

The duo stepped out at SushiSamba 7 after the play’s first performance on Monday night (June 5) in New York City.

They were joined by the rest of the cast including Quincy Dunn-Baker and Sue Jean Kim.

The End of Longing marks Matthew‘s play writing debut and first premiered in London last year.

The dark comedy is set in a bar in downtown Los Angeles and follows four characters in their forties who are searching for the meaning of life.

