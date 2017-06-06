Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video - Watch Now

Top Stories
Tue, 06 June 2017 at 3:49 pm

An awkward moment ensued at last night’s National Night Of Laughter And Song event on Monday (June 5) in Washington, D.C between Jerry Seinfeld and Kesha, and it was all caught on video.

Jerry was being interviewed by radio host Tommy McFly when Kesha approached and wanted to give him a hug.

“I’m Kesha I love you so much!” Kesha said.

“Oh, thanks,” Jerry responded. “Can I give you a hug?” Kesha asked, to which he responded, “No thanks.”

“Please?” Kesha implored, who which he responded, “No thanks…yeah, no thanks….I don’t know who that was!”

“I wish her the best,” Jerry added when he was told it was Kesha.
