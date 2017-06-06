Jimmy Fallon & Justin Timberlake Go Bro Biking - Watch Here!

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon‘s bromance is still going strong!

On Jimmy‘s return to The Tonight Show last night (June 5), the 42-year-old host talked about trying to grow his own mustache for “summer of stache” and revealed what he did over the Memorial Day weekend – which apparently involved riding a two-seater bike with his best bud Justin Timberlake in the Hamptons.

“Every time Justin visits the house he wants to take out the bike, it’s a tandem bike, I have it in my garage for whenever Justin Timberlake comes,” Jimmy told his audience. “I’ve never ridden the bike with my wife. He came down so we went bro biking.

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Go Bro Biking