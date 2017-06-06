JK Rowling Reveals How She'd Like to Protest Trump's UK Visits

JK Rowling is mulling a protest of Donald Trump should he ever come back to the UK after some of his recent tweets after the tragic attack on Sunday (June 4) in London, England.

Trump tweeted, “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his ‘no reason to be alarmed’ statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!,” among other statements, which upset many UK natives. The attack on Sunday killed 7 and injured dozens.

