Tue, 06 June 2017 at 7:43 pm

Joe Jonas Has a Magical Day at Wizarding World of Harry Potter!

Joe Jonas Has a Magical Day at Wizarding World of Harry Potter!

Joe Jonas is having a jam packed day!

The 27-year-old entertainer first hit the gym with girlfriend Sophie Turner and DNCE band mate Cole Whittle on Tuesday morning (June 6) in Los Angeles.

Later in the day, Joe and some friends headed to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter for a magical afternoon.

Joe took to his Instagram to share a fun photo from the theme park.

In the pic, Joe can been seen in front of Ollivander’s Wand Shop and it looks like he even has a lightening bolt on his forehead!

“expecto patronum!!! 🔮 @unistudios #WizardingWorldHollywood,” Joe captioned the image.

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

joe jonas shows strength during afternoon workout 01
joe jonas shows strength during afternoon workout 02
joe jonas shows strength during afternoon workout 03
joe jonas shows strength during afternoon workout 04
joe jonas shows strength during afternoon workout 05
joe jonas shows strength during afternoon workout 06
joe jonas shows strength during afternoon workout 07

Photos: Instar
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

WENN
