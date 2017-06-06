Kate Mara Explains Why 'Megan Leavey' Role is Her Most Difficult One Yet

Kate Mara sits down for an interview at the Build Series on Tuesday (June 6) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress is currently promoting her new movie Megan Leavey and she coupled up with fiance Jamie Bell at the film’s premiere the night before!

Kate recently opened up to W Magazine about the movie, which is based on the true story of a U.S. marine corporal’s relationship with her K-9 partner.

“It was emotionally the most difficult part I’ve played,” Kate said. “Because of the subject matter…It’s always a little bit tricky playing real people. Obviously, you feel an extra sense of responsibility for. And I’ve played real people before…so I’ve had that experience, but for some reason, this one specifically just felt extra special, probably because when I met the real Megan Leavey, I just felt like I knew her instantly, like we’d been friends, like we grew up together or something.”

FYI: Kate is wearing a Burberry dress and Christian Louboutin shoes.