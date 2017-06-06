Top Stories
Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

George &amp; Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

George & Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 5:42 pm

Kate Mara Explains Why 'Megan Leavey' Role is Her Most Difficult One Yet

Kate Mara Explains Why 'Megan Leavey' Role is Her Most Difficult One Yet

Kate Mara sits down for an interview at the Build Series on Tuesday (June 6) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress is currently promoting her new movie Megan Leavey and she coupled up with fiance Jamie Bell at the film’s premiere the night before!

Kate recently opened up to W Magazine about the movie, which is based on the true story of a U.S. marine corporal’s relationship with her K-9 partner.

“It was emotionally the most difficult part I’ve played,” Kate said. “Because of the subject matter…It’s always a little bit tricky playing real people. Obviously, you feel an extra sense of responsibility for. And I’ve played real people before…so I’ve had that experience, but for some reason, this one specifically just felt extra special, probably because when I met the real Megan Leavey, I just felt like I knew her instantly, like we’d been friends, like we grew up together or something.”

FYI: Kate is wearing a Burberry dress and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate mara explains why megan leavey role difficult 01
kate mara explains why megan leavey role difficult 02
kate mara explains why megan leavey role difficult 03
kate mara explains why megan leavey role difficult 04
kate mara explains why megan leavey role difficult 05
kate mara explains why megan leavey role difficult 06
kate mara explains why megan leavey role difficult 07
kate mara explains why megan leavey role difficult 08
kate mara explains why megan leavey role difficult 09
kate mara explains why megan leavey role difficult 10
kate mara explains why megan leavey role difficult 11
kate mara explains why megan leavey role difficult 12

Photos: BackGrid USA, Noam Galai/ BUILD Series
Posted to: Kate Mara

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Pharrell Williams helped grant the wish of a young fan with cancer - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is talking about ex Justin Bieber - Just Jared Jr
  • There's more details about the Game of Thrones spin-off - Wetpaint
  • 13 Reasons Why won't be holding back for season two - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mariah Carey doesn't have two boyfriends! - Gossip Cop