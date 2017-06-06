Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Couple Up for 'Megan Leavey' Premiere
Kate Mara rocked a lacy leather dress at the world premiere of her upcoming film Megan Leavey.
The 34-year-old actress was joined by her fiance Jamie Bell for the big night at Yankee Stadium on Monday (June 5) in New York City.
Also in attendance were Kate‘s co-stars Ramon Rodriguez, Common, Edie Falco, director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, and US Marine corporal veteran Megan Leavey.
Megan Leavey is based on the true life story of a young Marine corporal whose unique discipline and bond with her military combat dog saved many lives during their deployment in Iraq.
Earlier that day, Kate looked sharp in a pink suit while promoting the movie on Good Morning America, where she revealed that she “[felt upstaged] every day, every scene” by her four-legged co-star!
“We had really good chemistry which, you know, you never know with a dog,” she said. “We bonded very, very quickly. It was hard to say goodbye.”
“All I can tell you is that my dogs will be in the wedding,” Kate added with a smile.
Kate and Jamie, who co-starred together in the 2015′s Fantastic Four, got engaged back in January.
Don’t miss Megan Leavey when it hits theaters this Friday (June 9)!
Wifey (to be…) looking boss this morning on GMA. @MeganLeavey is out this Friday. @katemara @GMA pic.twitter.com/TfMW1i3ZKi
— Jamie Bell (@1jamiebell) June 5, 2017
FYI: Kate is wearing Zuhair Murad at the premiere, and alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet on Good Morning America.