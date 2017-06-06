Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Couple Up for 'Megan Leavey' Premiere

Kate Mara rocked a lacy leather dress at the world premiere of her upcoming film Megan Leavey.

The 34-year-old actress was joined by her fiance Jamie Bell for the big night at Yankee Stadium on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

Also in attendance were Kate‘s co-stars Ramon Rodriguez, Common, Edie Falco, director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, and US Marine corporal veteran Megan Leavey.

Megan Leavey is based on the true life story of a young Marine corporal whose unique discipline and bond with her military combat dog saved many lives during their deployment in Iraq.

Earlier that day, Kate looked sharp in a pink suit while promoting the movie on Good Morning America, where she revealed that she “[felt upstaged] every day, every scene” by her four-legged co-star!

“We had really good chemistry which, you know, you never know with a dog,” she said. “We bonded very, very quickly. It was hard to say goodbye.”

“All I can tell you is that my dogs will be in the wedding,” Kate added with a smile.

Kate and Jamie, who co-starred together in the 2015′s Fantastic Four, got engaged back in January.

Don’t miss Megan Leavey when it hits theaters this Friday (June 9)!

FYI: Kate is wearing Zuhair Murad at the premiere, and alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet on Good Morning America.