Top Stories
2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 2:54 am

Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Couple Up for 'Megan Leavey' Premiere

Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Couple Up for 'Megan Leavey' Premiere

Kate Mara rocked a lacy leather dress at the world premiere of her upcoming film Megan Leavey.

The 34-year-old actress was joined by her fiance Jamie Bell for the big night at Yankee Stadium on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

Also in attendance were Kate‘s co-stars Ramon Rodriguez, Common, Edie Falco, director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, and US Marine corporal veteran Megan Leavey.

Megan Leavey is based on the true life story of a young Marine corporal whose unique discipline and bond with her military combat dog saved many lives during their deployment in Iraq.

Earlier that day, Kate looked sharp in a pink suit while promoting the movie on Good Morning America, where she revealed that she “[felt upstaged] every day, every scene” by her four-legged co-star!

“We had really good chemistry which, you know, you never know with a dog,” she said. “We bonded very, very quickly. It was hard to say goodbye.”

“All I can tell you is that my dogs will be in the wedding,” Kate added with a smile.

Kate and Jamie, who co-starred together in the 2015′s Fantastic Four, got engaged back in January.

Don’t miss Megan Leavey when it hits theaters this Friday (June 9)!

FYI: Kate is wearing Zuhair Murad at the premiere, and alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet on Good Morning America.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate mara gets support from jamie bell at megan leavey premiere 01
kate mara gets support from jamie bell at megan leavey premiere 02
kate mara gets support from jamie bell at megan leavey premiere 03
kate mara gets support from jamie bell at megan leavey premiere 04
kate mara gets support from jamie bell at megan leavey premiere 05
kate mara gets support from jamie bell at megan leavey premiere 06

Credit: Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic; Photos: Getty, BackGrid USA
Posted to: Common, Edie Falco, Kate Mara, Ramon Rodriguez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop