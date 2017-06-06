Kerry Washington & Eva Longoria Are Making a Movie Together!

Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria are set to star in an upcoming movie together!

The ladies and longtime friends will star in and executive produce 24-7, which is being described as a “workplace comedy,” according to Deadline.

Kerry and Eva have met up at many events over the years and they were also on the cover of EW together in February 2016.

Universal Studios has acquired the film, which is being written by newcomer Sarah Rothschild.

Kerry is currently promoting her voiceover work in the upcoming Disney/Pixar movie Cars 3 and her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired today. Make sure to watch her play a game during the fun episode!