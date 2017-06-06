Tue, 06 June 2017 at 9:10 am
Kerry Washington Reveals the Three Curse Words She Says When She's Injured - Watch Now!
Kerry Washington makes an appearance to chat about Cars 3 on The Ellen Show, airing later today!
During her appearance, the 40-year-old Scandal star played Ellen‘s favorite game “5 Second Rule,” and at one point, she had to name three curse words. Lets say…it left everyone laughing – including the game’s moderator Stephen “tWitch” Boss! In the end, Ellen ended up winning the game seven to five.
Watch a video of the game below…
Click inside to watch more from Kerry Washington’s appearance on The Ellen Show…
