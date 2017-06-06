Top Stories
2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 9:10 am

Kerry Washington Reveals the Three Curse Words She Says When She's Injured - Watch Now!

Kerry Washington Reveals the Three Curse Words She Says When She's Injured - Watch Now!

Kerry Washington makes an appearance to chat about Cars 3 on The Ellen Show, airing later today!

During her appearance, the 40-year-old Scandal star played Ellen‘s favorite game “5 Second Rule,” and at one point, she had to name three curse words. Lets say…it left everyone laughing – including the game’s moderator Stephen “tWitch” Boss! In the end, Ellen ended up winning the game seven to five.

Watch a video of the game below…

Click inside to watch more from Kerry Washington’s appearance on The Ellen Show…
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
