Kevin Hart Says You Shouldn’t Smoke Unless It’s With Snoop Dogg

Kevin Hart has opened up about that time he smoked with Snoop Dogg while filming their 2004 classic Soul Plane!

"I learned that you shouldn't smoke over a certain amount. That's a true story," the 37-year-old entertainer revealed while making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert at the Ed Sullivan Theater on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

"There was just a point with Snoop where you just had to go, 'what are we trying to get to?, what's the end game?, when does it stop?," Kevin admitted.

"I'm not a drug guy," Kevin concluded. "But it's Snoop. I was like, 'This is a legendary moment. You've got to smoke with Snoop if you get the chance.' I want to say to my kids, 'Don't do drugs...but if you do do it, do it with Snoop. Quality, not quantity. I smoked with Snoop and I think I was high for like three weeks."



