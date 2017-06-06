Top Stories
Tue, 06 June 2017 at 3:54 pm

Kristen Stewart Keeps It Friendly With Ex Alicia Cargile

Kristen Stewart Keeps It Friendly With Ex Alicia Cargile

Kristen Stewart keeps things friendly with her exes!

The 27-year-old actress and director was spotted heading out of her ex Alicia Cargile‘s apartment on Monday morning (June 5) in Los Angeles.

Kristen and Alicia dated on and off for several years before officially ending things towards the end of 2016.

Meanwhile, Kristen has been dating model Stella Maxwell for much of 2017.

The couple were last spotted grabbing coffee together in West Hollywood last week.

They also coupled up for some quality time alongside their friend Lily Aldridge back in May!
Photos: Backgrid
