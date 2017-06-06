Liam Payne Presents James Corden With Man of the Year at Glamour Awards!

Liam Payne suited up for the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

The 23-year-old entertainer looked so handsome while walking the red carpet at the annual awards ceremony held at Berkeley Square Gardens on Tuesday (June 6) in London, England.

He was also joined at the event by Nathan Sykes, Ella Eyre and Sean Teale.

During the show, Liam presented James Corden with his Man of the Year award and gave a hilarious speech before he hit the stage.

“Liam is now reading out some lyrics from @JKCorden’s school band, Insatiable. ‘He was just 16 so give him a break here.’ 😍 #glamourawards,” Glamour wrote on their Twitter account.