Lupita Nyong'o, Janelle Monae & Sasha Lane Step Out at CFDA 2017!

Lupita Nyong’o was a golden girl at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The 34-year-old actress shimmered in a gold dress at the annual event held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

Lupita was also joined on the carpet by Janelle Monae, Sasha Lane, Amanda Peet and Rebecca Hall.

“Honored to have escorted this perfect gentleman and #CFDA nominee to the @CFDA Awards tonight. Designer extraordinaire @PaulAndrew who makes super #CuteandComfy shoes,” Lupita wrote on her Instagram.

FYI: Lupita is wearing Jason Wu. Janelle is wearing Christian Siriano. Sasha is wearing Coach. Rebecca is wearing Gabriela Hearst. Amanda is wearing Brock Collection.

