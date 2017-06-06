Top Stories
2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 12:17 am

Lupita Nyong'o, Janelle Monae & Sasha Lane Step Out at CFDA 2017!

Lupita Nyong'o, Janelle Monae & Sasha Lane Step Out at CFDA 2017!

Lupita Nyong’o was a golden girl at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The 34-year-old actress shimmered in a gold dress at the annual event held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

Lupita was also joined on the carpet by Janelle Monae, Sasha Lane, Amanda Peet and Rebecca Hall.

“Honored to have escorted this perfect gentleman and #CFDA nominee to the @CFDA Awards tonight. Designer extraordinaire @PaulAndrew who makes super #CuteandComfy shoes,” Lupita wrote on her Instagram.

FYI: Lupita is wearing Jason Wu. Janelle is wearing Christian Siriano. Sasha is wearing Coach. Rebecca is wearing Gabriela Hearst. Amanda is wearing Brock Collection.

10+ pictures inside from the CFDA Fashion Awards
Just Jared on Facebook
lupita nyongo janelle monae cfda fashion awards 01
lupita nyongo janelle monae cfda fashion awards 02
lupita nyongo janelle monae cfda fashion awards 03
lupita nyongo janelle monae cfda fashion awards 04
lupita nyongo janelle monae cfda fashion awards 05
lupita nyongo janelle monae cfda fashion awards 06
lupita nyongo janelle monae cfda fashion awards 07
lupita nyongo janelle monae cfda fashion awards 08
lupita nyongo janelle monae cfda fashion awards 09
lupita nyongo janelle monae cfda fashion awards 10
lupita nyongo janelle monae cfda fashion awards 11
lupita nyongo janelle monae cfda fashion awards 12
lupita nyongo janelle monae cfda fashion awards 13
lupita nyongo janelle monae cfda fashion awards 14
lupita nyongo janelle monae cfda fashion awards 15
lupita nyongo janelle monae cfda fashion awards 16

Photos: Starpix, Getty
Posted to: 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, Amanda Peet, Janelle Monae, Lupita Nyong'o, Rebecca Hall, Sasha Lane

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop