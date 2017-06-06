Top Stories
Tue, 06 June 2017 at 1:53 am

Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Chloe Sevigny Get Glam for CFDA Awards 2017

Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Chloe Sevigny Get Glam for CFDA Awards 2017

Mary Elizabeth Winstead brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards.

The 32-year-old 10 Cloverfield Lane actress – who recently split with former husband Riley Stearns after 15 years together – dazzled in long yellow dress and a pop of red lipstick for the event held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

She was joined by American Horror Story actress Chloe Sevigny, pairing her more modern look with a fun top knot.

Also in attendance were models Hilary Rhoda, Amber Valletta, and Karen Elson.

They snapped some pics with Brooke Shields, Kathy Najimy, Teddy Charles, and fashion designer Lela Rose.

During the show, Amber and Karen presented the Founder’s Award to British makeup artist Pat McGrath.

FYI: Mary is wearing a Lela Rose dress, Swarovski Atelier jewelry, and an Edie Parker clutch. Chloe is wearing Proenza Schouler. Hilary is wearing Marchesa. Amber is wearing Oscar de la Renta. Karen is wearing Anna Sui with Erickson Beamon jewelry.

