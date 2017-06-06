Milla Jovovich & Paul W. S. Anderson Strike a Silly Pose!
Milla Jovovich and Paul W. S. Anderson couldn’t stop smiling as they arrived back in Los Angeles after their weekend away!
The 41-year-old Resident Evil actress and the 52-year-old film director snapped this fun pic after landing at LAX Airport on Sunday (June 4).
Milla rocked a star-printed blouse, tweed blazer, and oversized snakeskin-print bag.
The married couple held hands and wrapped their arms around each other as they walked.
Milla and Paul started dating while working on the first Resident Evil film. They got married in 2009 and have two children together – daughters Ever Gabo, 9, and Dashiel Edan, 2.
ICYMI, Milla recently revealed that she almost quit the the Resident Evil franchise over Michelle Rodriguez‘s character.
