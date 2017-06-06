Top Stories
2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 6:00 am

Milla Jovovich & Paul W. S. Anderson Strike a Silly Pose!

Milla Jovovich & Paul W. S. Anderson Strike a Silly Pose!

Milla Jovovich and Paul W. S. Anderson couldn’t stop smiling as they arrived back in Los Angeles after their weekend away!

The 41-year-old Resident Evil actress and the 52-year-old film director snapped this fun pic after landing at LAX Airport on Sunday (June 4).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Milla Jovovich

Milla rocked a star-printed blouse, tweed blazer, and oversized snakeskin-print bag.

The married couple held hands and wrapped their arms around each other as they walked.

Milla and Paul started dating while working on the first Resident Evil film. They got married in 2009 and have two children together – daughters Ever Gabo, 9, and Dashiel Edan, 2.

ICYMI, Milla recently revealed that she almost quit the the Resident Evil franchise over Michelle Rodriguez‘s character.

10+ pictures inside of Milla Jovovich and Paul W. S. Anderson showing some sweet PDA…

Just Jared on Facebook
milla jovovich and paul ws anderson strike a silly pose at the airport2 01
milla jovovich and paul ws anderson strike a silly pose at the airport2 02
milla jovovich and paul ws anderson strike a silly pose at the airport2 03
milla jovovich and paul ws anderson strike a silly pose at the airport2 04
milla jovovich and paul ws anderson strike a silly pose at the airport2 05
milla jovovich and paul ws anderson strike a silly pose at the airport2 06
milla jovovich and paul ws anderson strike a silly pose at the airport2 07
milla jovovich and paul ws anderson strike a silly pose at the airport2 08
milla jovovich and paul ws anderson strike a silly pose at the airport2 09
milla jovovich and paul ws anderson strike a silly pose at the airport2 10

Photos: BackGrid USA, WENN
Posted to: Milla Jovovich, Paul W. S. Anderson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Pharrell Williams helped grant the wish of a young fan with cancer - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is talking about ex Justin Bieber - Just Jared Jr
  • There's more details about the Game of Thrones spin-off - Wetpaint
  • 13 Reasons Why won't be holding back for season two - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mariah Carey doesn't have two boyfriends! - Gossip Cop